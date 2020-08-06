Garda raid results in massive €3 million heroin seizure

On Wednesday, August 5, Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána, through the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), participated in a joint intelligence-led operation.

During the course of the operation, 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3 million, was seized in the Dublin 15 area.

Two men, aged 31 and 41, were arrested and are currently detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Speaking today, Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, Head of Bureau at the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said, "The outcome of cooperation between Revenue and Customs and An Garda Síochána, has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking.”