UPDATE: Waterford Council and Irish Water working to restore water supply

The water supply is being restored this Thursday morning at Dungarvan, Ballinacourty, Abbeyside and Ballinroad in County Waterford.

When water returns, the pressure may be lower than normal at first but it should build back up over time. It may take several hours for your supply to return to normal.

There may be some slight discolouration of the water. This can usually be cleared by running the tap for a few minutes until the water runs clear.

If your water comes back but goes again this could be a result of demand on the network. This should resolve itself over time.

Irish Water and Waterford City and County Council greatly regret the inconvenience to its customers.