Commercial rates waiver for Waterford businesses welcomed

Waterford TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh has welcomed the recent Government announcement that offers small and medium-sized enterprises a commercial rates waiver until the end of September.

Discussing the announcement, Tramore’s Deputy Ó Cathasaigh said he is “very happy” to see this included in the range of measures within the July Stimulus announcement.

“During the Covid crisis, we saw that our local businesses are the backbone of our community and we all know businesses which have struggled to get back on their feet with many still yet to reopen after August 10. We must continue to follow the most up-to-date public health advice, but for most businesses here in Waterford the best stimulus they can get is having people spending. I would encourage everyone, if they are in a position to, to support your local economy this summer and shop local as much as you possibly can.”

As a former Waterford City and County Council councillor, the Green Party TD said he is acutely aware that commercial rates are such an important part of the council’s annual income stream and that these monies are used to fund local services. “Local authorities cannot take any further financial cuts and its extremely important that reimbursement to Waterford City and County Council and local authorities across the country is not delayed,” he added.

There is no application process required for this scheme. Waterford City and County Council will automatically apply a 100% credit in lieu of commercial rates for a six-month period. If a business qualifies for the six-month credit in lieu of rates but has already paid its full rates bill for 2020, a refund or credit will be arranged by the council.