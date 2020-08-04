European Festival of Football set to kick-off on Virgin Media with 26 live games in 19 days

Missing your summer festivals this year? Don’t worry - the UEFA Champions League and Europa League are back with a bang this week as Virgin Media bring you a Festival of Football.

With all eleven Champions League and all fifteen Europa League ties going out across their channels, Virgin Media Television is your V.I.P. backstage pass, the only place where you can watch every live game.

It all kicked off on Mobnday night on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Sport with the Festival of Football Preview. Tommy Martin and guests looked at where things stand in the Champions League and the Europa League, delve into the ties that are yet to be played and bring you up-to-date on the revised competition formats and draws.

Then on Wednesday, the live football returns with four Europa League Round of 16 fixtures taking place. The acts will be hitting the stage from 5.30pm, with Manchester United v LASK on Virgin Media Sport and Inter Milan v Getafe on Virgin Media Two being the pick of the bunch.

Four more Europa League ties to resolve on Thursday night and again coverage starts at 5.30pm. Sevilla and Roma battle it out on Virgin Media Sport. That is followed by Wolves v Olympiacos on Virgin Media Two.

Friday night sees the return of the Champions League with two cracking Round of 16 ties. Coverage starts at 7pm and the choice is yours as Juventus face Lyon on Virgin Media Sport and Virgin Media Two while Manchester City take on Real Madrid over on Virgin Media Sport Extra 1.

Then on Saturday, the Champions League Round of 16 reaches its conclusion. Barcelona v Napoli is the live match on Virgin Media Sport and Virgin Media Two at 7pm, while Bayern Munich host Chelsea over on Virgin Media Sport Extra 1.

Each night will offer a new 'Match Choice' feature to watch two games simultaneously side-by-side on a split screen. This will be available to Virgin TV Customers on Virgin Media Sport Extra 6.

There are some additional audio options that will also be available during the Festival of Football. With no crowd at the venues, there will be two audio options for each match. One channel will broadcast the commentary with added crowd noise while another channel will output the commentary with just natural sound from the stadium.

Make sure to keep an eye out for the headline acts when both finals will be broadcast live on Virgin Media One. August 21st and August 23rd are the dates for your diary.

WEDNESDAY - Europa League Round of 16 - Live from 5.30pm

Copenhagen v Istanbul Başakşehir

Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg

Manchester United v LASK

Inter Milan v Getafe



THURSDAY - Europa League Round of 16 - Live from 5.30pm

Sevilla v Roma

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers

Basel v Frankfurt

Wolves v Olympiacos



FRIDAY - Champions League Round of 16 - Live from 7pm

Juventus v Lyon

Manchester City v Real Madrid

SATURDAY - Champions League Round of 16 - Live from 7pm

Barcelona v Napoli

Bayern v Chelsea