Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the week ahead

Met Eireann is predicting a largely unsettled and changeable weather outlook for the week ahead.

"Monday will be cool and mainly dry, with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells, but a few scattered showers will occur, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures 15 to 18 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes," Met Eireann's latest forecast says.

"Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with rain extending from the Atlantic, persistent and locally heavy in Connacht, Ulster and the northern half of Leinster, but more patchy in Munster and south Leinster. Hill and coastal fog developing also. Breezy, with moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong in coastal areas. Min. 10 to 13 Celsius."

See below the forecast for the rest of next week.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with rain clearing northeastwards in the early morning. Good dry spells will develop in most areas, with some bright spells in the east, but staying mostly cloudy. Patches of rain and drizzle will persist in places, especially in coastal areas and on hills. Quite warm and very humid. Maximum temperatures 17 to 22 Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong in coastal areas.

On Tuesday night a band of persistent and locally heavy rain will extend from the Atlantic. Min. 14 to 16 C.

Wednesday

Brightening up with bright or sunny spells developing, but some scattered showers will occur also. Maximum temperatures 16 to 21 Celsius, coolest in Atlantic coastal counties, in moderate west to southwest breezes. Cool and fresh overnight with lows of 10 to 13 degrees.

Thursday

Dry in most areas, with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells, but patches of mist, drizzle and fog may occur, especially in southern and western coastal areas. Max. 18 to 21 Celsius, in mostly light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh on western coasts.

Friday and next weekend

The outlook is uncertain, but early indications suggest that the weather will be unsettled overall, but quite warm.