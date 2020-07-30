Gardaí discover pubs serving drink but no food during Covid-19 checks

Under Operation Navigation, An Garda Síochána continue to find widespread compliance to Public Health Regulations related to Covid-19 restrictions by licenced premises.

Last week, An Garda Síochána found potential breaches of the health regulations and/or licencing laws on 22 occasions. The majority of these cases continue to refer to no evidence of food being served or consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Since the commencement of Operation Navigation on July 3, 2020, Gardaí conducting visits to licenced premises have found the vast majority to be acting in compliance with licensing laws and public health regulations, with only a total of 80 found to be in breach. Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of these cases.



Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "An Garda Síochána is delighted to see a continued high level of compliance by licenced premises to the Public Health Regulations. However, there are still a minority of licenced premises that are failing to adhere to the regulations.

In such circumstances, Gardaí will continue its graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent and I would appeal to publicans to comply in all circumstances to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 are currently in effect until August 10, 2020, which set out certain penal provisions. Social distancing and other similar public health guidelines are not penal provisions.

In addition, under liquor licensing laws, a licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a member of An Garda Síochána in order for its liquor license to be renewed.