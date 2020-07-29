Dungarvan to Cork: Prospect of new Waterford Greenway route 'very exciting'

Funding of €80,000 for an appraisal of options relating to a 38.5km extension of Waterford Greenway from Dungarvan to the Cork county boundary west of Ballyduff Upper has been widely welcomed in the county.

The funding was allocated under the Carbon Tax Fund 2020 and provides support for feasibility, planning and design for greenways around the country.

Tramore Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh said the planned developments will cement Waterford’s position as a premier destination for cycling. "We have seen the enormous success of the Waterford Greenway in drawing visitors to the region and in promoting cycling locally. Using the Greenway as a lynchpin, we are now looking at broadening that network - pushing outwards to New Ross and Rosslare in one direction, and onwards from Dungarvan into County Cork in the other," he said.

"We want to give cycling tourists multi-day options, keeping the bednights and tourism spend within the region. Today’s announcement is a significant step in that direction, building a Greenway network with Waterford at its centre," Deputy Ó Cathasaigh added.

Fine Gael senator John Cummins said Waterford Greenway is the "envy" of the many across the country, playing an important role in supporting local communities to create jobs and bringing additional visitors to Waterford.

“Funding has already been allocated for the extension of Waterford Greenway from Bilberry to the city centre and this will link into the New Ross Greenway, which is underway via the North Quays. €58,000 is also being allocated to Wexford County Council to bring a 58km section from Rosslare Europort to Bellview through statuary process. The vision is to create an integrated network of safe, off road walking and cycling routes nationally, and the €80,000 being allocated to fund the appraisal of route options from Dungarvan to the Cork boundary is very exciting," Senator Cummins added.