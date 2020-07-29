Funding announced for Waterford Greenway section from Dungarvan to County Cork plan

Minister for Climate Change, Communications Networks and Transport Eamon Ryan has announced funding of €4.5 million for 26 greenway projects, which includes €80,000 for for the Waterford Greenway.

The funding was allocated under the Carbon Tax Fund 2020 and provides support for feasibility, planning and design for greenways around the country.

The funding for Waterford Greenway will go towards an options selection process and a project appraisal report for a 38.5km section from Dungarvan to the Cork county boundary west of Ballyduff Upper.

“I’m delighted to be able to announce this funding today, that will support the Greenways Strategy and help local authorities prepare greenway projects to be ready for construction funding in the coming years. These greenways will encourage tourism in the future, and will also provide a safe, segregated space for people walking and cycling,” Minister Ryan stated.

“I’m particularly pleased that a number of greenway proposals in the areas supported by the Just Transition Fund have been funded today – these projects in Longford, Roscommon and Offaly will benefit from this funding and follows the recommendation in Kieran Mulvey’s report for greater co-operation between local authorities in the area.”

Minister for Media, Tourism, Art, Culture and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin also welcomed the announcement. “Greenways can play an important role in supporting local communities to create jobs and bring visitors to areas of the country that might not otherwise experience tourism. As we have seen over the course of the lockdown, people are eager to get out into nature and avail of the stunning scenery in our country,” she added.