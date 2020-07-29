Famous Waterford bakery features in top United States magazine

Popular United States baking magazine Bake from Scratch has dedicated its entire July/August issue to Ireland’s culinary scene.

The bumper Authentic Ireland edition features delicious recipes and interviews with many local food producers, including Dermot Walsh of Walsh's Bakehouse in Waterford, as well as some of our top foodie experiences.

Bake from Scratch has a print circulation of 150,000 and a digital monthly reach of around 30 million readers.

Earlier this year, Tourism Ireland in the United States partnered with premier kitchen and home furnishings retailer Williams Sonoma and Bake from Scratch magazine. As part of the collaboration, a team of editors from Bake from Scratch and Williams Sonoma – together with a videographer, photographer, and five food and lifestyle bloggers – visited in January to capture content for the Authentic Ireland edition.

The resulting July/August magazine features ‘mouth-watering photography throughout and a great article profiling Walsh's Bakehouse and the famous blaa.