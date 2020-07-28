BEWARE: Advice to Social Welfare customers on disclosing financial details

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has become aware that some members of the public have received emails from support@mywelfare.com telling them that they are entitled to the Covid-19 payment and to click on a link provided which is mywelfare-ireland.com.

When the person clicks on the link, they are then asked to provide their Bank Account details and other personal details.

Please do not click on the link or reply to the email.

The Department wishes to advise customers and the public that this email message is a scam and the link and email address has nothing to do with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The Department never uses email address that end with .com

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection wishes to make it absolutely clear that we never request Bank account or other Financial institution account details from our customers by phone or on social media. Neither do we clarify or check this information over the phone.

Bank account information is only accepted as part of a written application to the Department.

The Department uses the email address support@mywelfare.ie to communicate with customers, but again never requests Bank account or other Financial institution account details from our customers via this email address.

The Department wants to ensure that our customers and the public are made aware of this scam activity and that they keep their bank and other financial account information safe.

Anyone who thinks they provided personal information in response to these fraudulent messages should contact their bank immediately.