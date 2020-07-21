Big majority of Irish people still not bothered wearing masks in shops despite Covid-19 threat

There has been a jump in the number of people who say they wear face masks in shops but just four out of ten people are complying with the new rules.

While 70% of the population now self-report to wearing face coverings, new research commissioned by the Department of Health shows that just 37% of people wear a face covering every time they are shopping. This is up from 26% last week. Some 30% say they wear a face covering most of the time in shops.

Health authorities will be happier with the compliance rate on buses and trains. The Amarach conducted research shows that 94% of people who use public transport say they wear a face covering every time with 4% saying they wear a face most of the time.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said outbreaks of the virus are being detected in a range of work settings, including in construction, in fast food outlets and in supermarkets.

“With the increase in outbreaks in our communities, I would urge everyone to wear face coverings in healthcare settings and when shopping, including in the supermarket and other indoor retail services,” he said.

From July 16, face coverings should be worn by all customers in shops and shopping centres across the country. Retail staff will also be required to wear a face-covering unless there is a partition between them and members of the public or where there is a distance of two metres between them and members of the public.

The nationally representative sample of 2,100 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health today, July 20 also reveals that three-quarters of people think that there will be a second wave – up 30% since June.