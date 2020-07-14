RTÉ to broadcast one-off live music special featuring top Irish bands and artists later this month

Irish music fans will be treated to a one-off live music extravaganza later this month as bands come together across the country in support of Minding Creative Minds and the Association of Irish Stage Technicians (AIST) Hardship Fund.

Produced for RTÉ by ShinAWil, Songs from An Empty Room promises over two hours of top-class musical performances, broadcast into homes from much-loved venues around the country, including The Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Cyprus Avenue in Cork, Dolan’s in Limerick, INEC in Killarney and Galway’s Roisin Dubh.

The show, which will broadcast on RTÉ 2 from 8.30pm-10.45pm on Saturday, July 26, will also air on RTÉ 2FM, and will be streaming live and on-demand on RTÉ Player.

Hosts Eoghan McDermott and Jenny Greene will be in situ, interviewing a number of the featured artists in The Olympia Theatre, and other performances will take place in various famous live music events across the country. Some of the stand-out performances on the night will include: Aimée, Eve Belle, Gavin James, James Vincent McMorrow, Lyra, Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) with Danny O’Reilly (The Coronas), Picture This, The Academic, The Blizzards and The Coronas.

The event is produced by EPIC - Event Production Industry Covid-19 Working Group - a cross-event working group representing the Live Events Sector formed to help the industry during the current crisis.

A memorable, poignant, and historical night of music in these extraordinary times, the broadcast will also feature footage from behind-the-scenes in Ireland’s event industry, with a focus on the people whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on Songs from an Empty Room and see behind-the-scenes footage on RTÉ2 and RTÉ 2FM's social channels, and by following #WeAreTheSupportAct

Songs from An Empty Room, Saturday, July 25th on RTÉ2, RTÉ 2FM, and RTÉ Player at 08.30pm.