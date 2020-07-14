Driver fresh from four-year ban falls foul of gardaí yet again

Gardaí in Wicklow caught up with a familiar face this week when a driver fresh from a four-year ban came to their attention yet again.

A Roads Policing unit in Newtownmountkennedy intercepted this SUV for exceeding the speed limit. The driver was travelling at 131km/h in 100km/h zone.

They soon discovered the driver had just finished a four-year disqualification ban for previous offences.

They also discovered the driver had no insurance so the SUV was seized with more court proceedings to follow for the driver.