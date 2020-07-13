REVEALED: Number of Waterford people receiving Covid-19 payment this week

The number of people receiving the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Waterford has fallen by 1,900 over the past week.

Payments were issued for 7,600 people in Waterford for July 14, compared to 9,500 on July 7 and 14,100 on May 5.

The Department of Social Protection issued payments valued at €106.8 million to 345,600 people nationally for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment for July 14. This represents a decrease of 67,300 on the 412,900 people paid last week, the largest weekly decrease to date and a decrease of 252,400 since May 5 when 598,000 people received the payment.

In the past seven days, 44,400 people have closed their claim for a Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Some 19,800 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow.

There are 95,800 people receiving €203 this week, while the remaining 249,800 are receiving a payment of €350.

Similar to last week, the top three sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are accommodation and food services (12,400), other sectors such as barbers and hairdressers (5,100), and wholesale and retail trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (4,200).