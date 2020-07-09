Gardaí arrest driver 11 times over the drink-drive limit
Gardaí in Cork have arrested a driver discovered with a dangerously high level of alcohol in their system.
Gardai in Bandon observed a disqualified driver driving in the locality earlier this week.
Upon further investigation, the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
The subsequent analysis showed a level of alcohol in excess of 11 times the legal limit.
The vehicle was seized and a court appearance for drink driving and driving while disqualified will follow.
