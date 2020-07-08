Christmas FM returns to the airwaves this week - Yes, we know it's July...

No, you didn't read that wrong.

The Covid-19 lockdown has been tough on us all. The days, weeks and months have blended into what feels like an eternity, but rest assured, you're not dreaming.

Christmas FM is returning tomorrow, July 9, for a one-day special to spread some festive cheer across the country - even if it is July.

From 7am through to midnight on Thursday, Ireland's favourite Christmas station is set to broadcast live for one day only.

"With less than six months until Christmas, we’re preparing to broadcast live online this week FOR ONE DAY ONLY! Everyone’s favourite Christmas station is back this Thursday to celebrate Christmas in July – adding some festive cheer to your staycation plans this summer," the station said.

"We want to hear your 'Christmas Magic Moments' – everything from stories, songs, memories, food and traditions.

"Share them with the Christmas FM Instagram to be in with the chance of winning one of five €100 One4All gift cards. Christmas fans can enter by following Christmas FM on Instagram and sending a video, photo or audio clip telling the station about your 'Christmas Magic Moments'!"

Tune in to Christmas FM tomorrow live HERE.