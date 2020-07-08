The return of the McMuffin! 80 McDonald's restaurants across Ireland welcome back fan favourites to the menu

The morning grind is set to get a bit easier with the news that the McMuffin is back!

Breakfast was back on the menu at 80 of McDonald's restaurants across Ireland this morning, Wednesday, after a prolonged absence.

In more good news for McDonald's aficionados, a number of walk-in takeaways also reopened this morning too, with restaurants in Mahon Point, Dun Laoghaire, O'Connell Street, Limerick, Liffey Valley and Crumlin all re-opening today.

The fast-food giant re-opened for drive-thru and walk-in takeaway services at many locations across the country to huge queues in recent weeks, and now more restaurants will open with a number of new social distancing measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe.

The full menu hasn't quite returned as of yet, with a McDonald's spokesperson commenting: "We have seen such a brilliant reaction to breakfast across our pilot restaurants, the return of the McMuffin is proving incredibly popular.

"Our menu will still be limited, we will unfortunately not be serving porridge or our ham and cheese toastie for now. Our opening hours continue to vary, the quickest way to check your local restaurant will be via www.mcdonalds.ie.”