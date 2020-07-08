WATCH: Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg promises to visit Waterford school

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has sent an incredible message to the 6th class students of Ballymacarbry Primary School in Waterford.

Wahlberg took part in a video montage for the 6th class graduation last week to wish students well as they moved to secondary school and he even promised to visit the school in the future.

He said: "I look forward to meeting you all in person. I'm coming with Fr O'Ryan. I don't know exactly when or how I'll get there, but I'm going to make my way there. God bless you guys, congrats."

You can watch the clip below: