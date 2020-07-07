Gardaí charge driver in relation to crash that killed Waterford man

Gardaí have charged the man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested in relation to the fatal road traffic collision which occurred in South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary on Sunday, July 5.

He is due to appear before Clonmel District Court on Tuesday, July 7 at 10.30am.

The crash tragically resulted in the death of Cappoquin man Patrick Holland. It occurred on the N76 near Grangemockler, outsider Carrick-on-Suir, on Sunday.

Mr Holland was a front-seat passenger in one of the cars involved in the accident at around 6.50am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man (20s) suffered serious injuries in the accident and was transferred from St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he is being cared for in the intensive care unit. He was a rear-seat passenger in another car.

Gardai are appealing for assistance from witnesses to the accident to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640 or the Garda confidential Line on 1800 666 111.