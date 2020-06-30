Driver arrested after being clocked at almost 200km/h on Irish motorway

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Driver arrested after being clocked at almost 200km/h on Irish motorway

Driver arrested after being clocked at almost 200km/h on Irish motorway

Gardaí arrested a driver on the M1 overnight after they were caught doing an incredible speed.

Gardaí detected the Audi car travelling at a speed of 193kph on the M1 in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, June 30.

The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow.