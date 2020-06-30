Gardaí impound Porsche with tax out for over a year
Gardaí impound Porsche with tax out for over a year
Gardaí in Dublin have seized a Porsche sports car due to no tax.
A Rathfarnham Roads Policing Unit seized the high-end vehicle when they discovered that its motor tax had expired 13 months ago.
Rathfarnham Roads Policing Unit seized this vehicle when they discovered that it's motor tax had expired 13 months ago. pic.twitter.com/lT6RL5Vpyk— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 30, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on