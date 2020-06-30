Calls for Tramore beachfront to be pedestrianised

Úna Dunphy of People Before Profit says she is delighted to see a petition from Tramore Eco Group seeking support for the pedestrianisation of the lower Prom.

Úna, who is a native of Tramore, has been proposing that the lower Prom should become a pedestrian access only space.

“Not only”, she says “did we see how areas without cars were reclaimed for people but in many instances, we began to rethink how we manage our public spaces, how we can better use them and how the ‘Car is King’ era may finally have come to an end.

"While accessibility is important, there is no need for our places of recreation/natural beauty to be over-run with roads for cars to plough through them.

"Viewing other beachfronts which cater for many people with an array of services and recreational areas, we can take this post-Covid time to redesign our local areas to better suit our needs and enhance amenities.

"Distancing brings its own challenges, which has seen many streetscapes altered to include seating. The lower prom area ideally lends itself to this function. Possibilities for more uptown business to get involved also exist. Keeping the cars at bay can leave room for a much-improved seafront experience for all."

She insists that all groups would have to be consulted and involved ahead of any plans being implemented. All areas must be accessible for those with disabilities, and there must be access for emergency services. It would be pointless unless there was inclusive access for all.

Asking people to please support and share the petition, Úna believes that the Waterford City and County Council needs to have a meeting and to discuss the proposal with all groups affected.