Gardaí forced to break up house party in Waterford

Waterford gardaí were forced to break up a house party in breach of Covid-19 public health advice in Waterford at the weekend.

Gardaí responded to reports of a number of young people gathered at a house in Templar’s Hall, Co Waterford on Saturday, June 27 at approximately 8.30pm.

"On arrival, the scene was cleared by the owners of the premises," gardaí said.

It's understood more than 50 people were in attendance at the house at the time.