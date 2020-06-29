Motorist driving erratically in Waterford found to be disqualified
Gardaí on patrol in Waterford last week observed a car driving erratically and at high speed.
After consulting the Mobility App, they discovered the driver was disqualified.
A court date will now follow for the driver.
