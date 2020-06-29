Court date for disqualified driver found towing car on trailer
Court date for disqualified driver found towing car on trailer
A roads policing unit of An Garda Síochana stopped a driver towing a car with a pick-up truck and trailer at the weekend.
The driver, stopped on the M4 in Longford, was found to be disqualified.
The driver's disqualification was picked up by the gardaí's new Mobility App.
The driver of the pick-up was arrested and the vehicle was seized.
A day in court will follow.
Longford Garda RPU detected the driver of this 4x4 vehicle towing a trailer on the M4, our Mobility App indicated driver was disqualified.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 28, 2020
Driver arrested and vehicle seized. Proceedings to follow.#SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/ed4jdtVbrC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on