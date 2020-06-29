EXPLAINED: What has re-opened with Phase 3 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions today?

These measures are part of the third phase of lifting the public health restrictions that were put in place to protect us all from COVID-19. They come into effect on top of the measures announced as part of phase 2. Phase 3 began on Monday, June 29.

Education and childcare

The following may reopen:

* all adult education facilities

* creches, childminding facilities and pre-schools

* summer camps

* youth clubs

* all indoor and outdoor amenities for children

Economic activity and work

Anyone who can work from home should continue to work from home wherever possible.

Businesses that can reopen

The following may reopen:

* wellbeing services - for example: chiropractic, massage therapy, acupuncture, reflexology and homoeopathy

* hairdressers, barbers, nail and brow salons, beauty salons, spas, make-up application services, tanning, tattooing and *piercing services

* driving schools

* all remaining retail (for example, bookmakers), services and commercial activities

* driving tests as well as volunteer and other driving services may recommence.

* compliance with work protocols and health guidance will be monitored by State agencies.

Businesses that can reopen

The following may reopen:

* cafés and restaurants providing on premises food and beverages

* pubs and hotel bars operating as restaurants

* hotels, hostels, caravan parks and holiday parks

Music

Specific recommendations apply to singing, choirs and playing musical instruments in groups.

Note: All of the above are subject to the Phases 3 and 4 restrictions on numbers for public gatherings and other important public health advice.

Cultural and religious

The following may reopen:

* museums, galleries, theatres, concert halls and other cultural outlets

* cinemas, music venues (excluding nightclubs and discos), leisure facilities, bingo halls, arcades, skating rinks, amusements parks

* religious buildings and places of worship

Note: All of the above are subject to the Phases 3 and 4 restrictions on numbers for public gatherings and other important public health advice.

Sport

Sporting activities may recommence, including:

* team leagues for adults and children

* close contact sports

* organised sporting spectator events and fixtures

The following may reopen:

* indoor gyms and exercise facilities

* yoga, pilates and dance studios

* sports clubs and public swimming pools

Note: All of the above are subject to the Phases 3 and 4 restrictions on numbers for public gatherings and other important public health advice.

Transport and travel

* Walk or cycle if possible.

* Public transport

* social distancing means that overall capacity remains restricted

* use public transport only for essential journeys

* face coverings should be worn

* avoid peak-time travel

International travel

* all non-essential overseas travel should be avoided

* passengers arriving from overseas are expected to self-isolate for 14 days

* passengers will also have to complete a form showing where they will self-isolate

* Tourist travel to offshore islands may resume.

Private transport

Tour, event and private bus use, and vehicle hire may recommence.

Advice for those over 70 years or medically vulnerable

If you are over 70 or medically vulnerable, please use your judgement to decide how best to apply the following health guidance:

* stay home as much as you can

* maintain social distancing with visitors/those whom you visit and use face coverings

* use the times specially allotted for shopping

* use face coverings when attending shops or busy public areas

Social

Indoor gatherings

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people when conducted in line with public health advice are permissible.

Outdoor gatherings

Outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people when conducted in line with public health advice are permissible.

Face coverings

Face coverings are recommended for public transport, retail outlets, and other places where it is difficult to maintain social distancing.