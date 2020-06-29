Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to remain somewhat unsettled with plenty of cloud about. The best of any sunny spells will be on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be patchy rain and drizzle at times and possibly heavier falls of rain once again later in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly cloudy and breezy with some further heavy falls of rain across the west and northwest, where they may yet be some flooding. However, many areas other areas will see just well scattered showers and brighter spells - the best of these across the northeast and southwest. Again cool for late June, with maximum temperatures of 12 to 16 or 17 degrees Celsius. Fresh westerly winds will later moderate.

Becoming mostly cloudy across the country on Monday night with spells of rain in the Ulster, north Connacht and also along southern coasts, remaining mostly dry elsewhere. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mostly cloudy and misty with patchy rain and drizzle mostly in the north and along Atlantic coasts, Maximum temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

Showers or longer spells of rain on Monday night, heaviest in Connacht and Ulster. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the showers to gradually die away as some bright spells develop by evening. Maximum temperatures generally 16 to 18 degrees, cooler in the northwest however in light northerly breezes.

Partly cloudy with the risk of a light passing shower on Wednesday night with mist and fog patches developing. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Mostly dry on Thursday however some spots of low cloud, mist and fog will be slow to clear with occasional bright spells developing by the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light northerly breezes.

Rain will extend from the Atlantic overnight. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, becoming strong along Atlantic coasts by morning.

Current indications are for a blustery wet day Friday with calmer and drier conditions building in over the weekend.