Gardaí stop driver texting at the wheel of HGV truck

Gardaí are reminding motorists, and particularly those operating trucks, to refrain from being distracted by mobile phones.

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were out on patrol last week when they observed the driver of this HGV texting while driving.

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued.