Gardaí seize car from unaccompanied learner driver

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí seize car from unaccompanied learner driver

Gardaí seize car from unaccompanied learner driver

Gardaí in Dublin have seized a car from a learner driver.

A Santry Roads Policing unit stopped this car last week after observing it on the M1 motorway driving dangerously.

They discovered that the driver had a learners permit and was unaccompanied on a motorway.

The vehicle was seized and a fixed charge penalty notice was issued.