'Here comes the sun' - Forecaster predicts return to summer weather

Regional weather forecaster Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel has predicted a return of summer weather to Ireland next week.

"Our weather could well become hot and sunny once again," Cathal said.

"That's at least according to the latest ECMWF forecast and the NAO Forecast according to NOAA, which both indicate a rise in pressure across Ireland and the UK, with low pressure remaining to the southwest of Ireland," he added.

"Such a pressure pattern would, therefore, result in some very warm air being advected across Ireland from the south-southeast. Overall our weather would become hot with maximum temperatures returning into the mid or high twenties, with mostly sunny days.

"This projection is, however, a week away, and as is always the case when it comes to long-range forecasting, there are some uncertainties and subtle changes may yet occur. But even between now and then our weather, for many us us at least, is expected to be warmer than average with a good deal of dry sunny weather," Cathal said.

Looking to the week ahead, the Offaly native said: "Between now and Saturday our weather looks to remain rather settled with good sunny spells each day. Temperatures will be slightly above average for the time of year, though this increased warmth combined with an unstable atmosphere has led to some thunderstorm activity over the past few days and this is set to continue.

"Thunderstorms are once again forecast for today [Monday], mainly in Atlantic coastal areas and parts of the north Midlands. The thunderstorms will be a little more widespread tomorrow and will affect many central areas also. Storms are then predicted in parts of the east and southeast on Wednesday and Thursday, with drier weather further west.

"Remaining mostly dry Friday, though some rain is forecast on Saturday afternoon or evening. Some further spells of rain are forecast for Sunday, though mainly in the west of the country. The extended outlook then is for high pressure to build in from Monday next with a return to very warm or hot weather."