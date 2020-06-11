Gardaí stop jeep out of tax for over 750 days

Gardaí stop jeep out of tax for over 750 days

Cahir Gardaí attached to the Cahir Roads Policing unit stopped this jeep driving erratically in recent days.

The garda Mobility App showed its tax was out by 767 days.

The insurance disc for another vehicle was being displayed on the windscreen.

Gardaí seized the vehicle with court proceedings to follow for the driver.