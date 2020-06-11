REVEALED: The number of active coronavirus cases in Ireland right now

The Taoiseach has told the Dáil that 92% of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have now recovered.

Those figures suggest that as many as 23,212 diagnosed with Covid-19 since the pandemic began in Ireland have now recovered.

When you factor in Ireland's death toll of 1,695, it suggests there could be as few as 324 active cases in the country. The numbers have continued to fall with just 45 cases confirmed in the last three days.

The number of people in hospital with the virus has now fallen below 100, another significant milestone.

Ireland has had a total of 25,231 cases since February 28 when the first case was confirmed. 1,695 people have died with the virus in this country.