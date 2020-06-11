WARNING: Waterford shoppers advised of recall of snack food sold in major supermarket chain
The product is being recalled due to possible presence of metal
Bread sticks which are sold in Aldi stores are being recalled due to possible presence of metal.
The alert applies to Savour Bakes Bread Sticks 125g made by Athenian Family Bakery.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued the alert on Wednesday afternoon. Point-of-sale recall notices will also be displayed in stores.
