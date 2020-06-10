Gardaí continue to engage with public on social distancing advice

Gardaí are continuing to engage with people about social distancing advice.

Despite the country moving into Phase 2 of the government's roadmap for re-opening, the social distancing advice of staying two metres apart remains in place.

Gardaí lost the power to enforce wider road traffic laws on public health grounds earlier this week having been given the power earlier in the pandemic.

"We continue to interact with the public. Social Distancing saves lives and people are asked to respect all safety measures in place," gardaí have said.