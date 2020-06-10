Gardaí catch Waterford motorists way over the speed limit
As part of a national campaign encouraging motorists to obey speed limits, gardaí in Waterford have caught a number of drivers speeding.
A Waterford Divisional Roads Policing Unit conducted a speed checkpoint on the N25 this morning, Wednesday, June 10.
The highest detections included 147km, 132km and 127km in a 100km zone.
Fixed charge penalty notices will now be issued to all drivers.
