Gardaí catch Waterford motorists way over the speed limit

Justin Kelly

As part of a national campaign encouraging motorists to obey speed limits, gardaí in Waterford have caught a number of drivers speeding.

A Waterford Divisional Roads Policing Unit conducted a speed checkpoint on the N25 this morning, Wednesday, June 10.

The highest detections included 147km, 132km and 127km in a 100km zone.

Fixed charge penalty notices will now be issued to all drivers.

#SlowDown