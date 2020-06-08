People encouraged to shop local as Covid-19 restrictions are eased

Green Party Spokesperson for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Steven Matthews TD has called on people to shop local as much as possible to help bring some money back into the local economy.

As many shops and businesses reopened on Monday, June 8, as part of Phase 2 of the reopening plan, Deputy Matthews said:

“The Covid-19 crisis has been an extremely challenging time for everyone, not least our small business owners who have been through an unprecedented challenge and sudden loss of income. As many businesses reopened this morning [Monday], I feel it is incredibly important to support small local businesses as much as possible.



“Small businesses felt some of the most serious impacts of this crisis and I’m sure many business owners doubted whether they would be in a position to reopen this morning.



“The various Government supports that have been made available offered a small bit of relief to business owners but what they really need in the coming weeks and months is people coming through the doors.



“We have to acknowledge the long-lasting legacy that the Covid-19 crisis has had, and the sad reality is that some businesses will have been forced to close permanently. As much as possible we need to shop local help our SME sector to rebuild,” Deputy Matthews concluded.