Waterford libraries launch 'contact and collect' service

Waterford Libraries have launched their new “Contact and Collect” service.

Contact and Collect is the first step in gradually reopening library services as part of the National Phase 2 Roadmap to Recovery. The service is available from two Waterford Libraries (Dungarvan Library and Central Library, Lady Lane) from June 8.

From June 8, library members can phone and speak to a staff member at 0761 10 2484, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email library@waterfordcouncil.ie. Friendly and expert library staff will discuss your book preferences and will select up to five books for collection by appointment from either Central or Dungarvan Libraries.

Waterford Libraries are working hard to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.

"We will arrange a collection appointment and location with each customer and will ensure that social distancing rules are adhered to at all times. The health and safety of library customers and staff is at the forefront of all decisions regarding the gradual re-opening of library services. The library management team are working with national guidelines in relation to social distancing and sanitation to provide safe library services.

"Library materials can also be returned to Dungarvan Library and Central Library from June 8th. Any items you have on loan can be returned to the library at your Contact and Collect appointment or they can be returned at specific times. Further information and frequently asked questions (FAQ’s) are available on our phone line 0761 10 2484, on the Waterford Libraries website www.waterfordlibraries.ie and via library social media platforms

"Waterford Libraries will continue their expansive collection of online library services such as BorrowBox (online books), PressReader (online newspapers) and will roll out a series of workshops for children and young people as part of Cruinniú na ná nÓg, Ireland’s festival of creativity for youth in June on the library website www.waterfordlibraries.ie. People who are not yet members of Waterford Libraries can join the library service online and avail of a huge range of free online materials and activities. Email library@waterfordcouncil.ie or visit the library website for further details.