Gardai make large drugs seizure in Carrick on Suir

Gardaí arrested a woman and seized €25,000 of drugs in south Tipperary on June 7, 2020.

Shortly after 3pm Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit and Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Carrickbeg area of Carrick on Suir.

During the search, Garda seized suspected alprazolam pills that were in blister packs branded 'Ksalol'. These tablets have an estimated street value of approximately €25,000. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

She has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.