Stay Local, Shop Local, Stay Safe - new Covid-19 motto for Ireland

A new motto to fight Covid-19 looks set to be introduced by the Government during phase to of the rollout of the roadmap to ease restrictions.

Stay Local, Shop Local, Stay Safe is set to replace Stay Home, Stay Safe when phase 2 gets underway on Monday, June 8.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has said the Government advice to the public would change from "stay at home" to "stay local".

Under Phase 2, the travel limit would increase from 5 to 20km; up to four people could visit another household for a short period of time; people over 70 could also have a small number of people visit their homes.

Minister Harris said social distancing must still be followed during house visits.

He said a small number of additional measures were likely to be passed. These are understood to be the opening of playgrounds, summer camps and the opening of big retail outlets with access onto streets.