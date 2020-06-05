Over 100 patients waiting on trolleys for a hospital bed

There are more than 100 patients waiting on trolleys for admission to hospitals in Ireland according to the latest trolley watch figures from the INMO.

At total of 112 admitted patients are waiting for beds. Of that figure, 105 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while seven are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

According to latest figures from the HSE, as of 8am on Thursday, there were 767 vacant general beds in hospitals across the country.

According to the INMO, there are 30 patients on trolleys at Cork University Hospital where there was just one empty bed as of 8am on Thursday morning while 26 are waiting in Limerick where there were two empty beds as of 8am on Thursday.

There are 11 patients waiting in Portlaoise where there are no empty beds however there were 38 vacant beds in Tullamore which is just 22 miles away.

The highest number of vacant beds as of 8am on Thursday were in the Mater (133), Waterford (125) and St James's (123).