Cutting edge Waterford research gets huge funding boost

Funding has been allocated to the Pharmaceutical & Molecular Biotechnology Research Centre, the Telecommunications Software & Systems Group and the South Eastern Applied Materials Research Centre which are all part of Waterford Institute of Technology for equipment to carry out vital Research & Development projects, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator John Cummins said, “My colleague, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys has announced the successful applicants of the Capital Equipment Fund administered by Enterprise Ireland through the Technology Gateway and Technology Centre Programmes.

“The Capital Funding Programme provides industry with access to critical equipment and infrastructure which will help them to build resilience and to remain globally competitive, particularly in the face of challenges such as those posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There were 37 successful applicants from across the Third Level Sector that have secured over €6 million in funding. I am delighted that the Pharmaceutical & Molecular Biotechnology Research Centre, the Telecommunications Software & Systems Group and the South Eastern Applied Materials Research Centre were among them, receiving a combined total of €576,900 in funding to secure equipment for their important research projects. It is my understanding that TSSG will use the funding to develop a Smart Material and Etextile Living Lab, SEAM will use it to upgrade X-Ray Tomography while PMBRC will use the funding to purchase a Differential Scanning Calorimeter.

“The winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process based on eligibility criteria which included a strong track record of industry engagement, a significant industrial need for the new equipment, and space to service and maintain the equipment according to international standards.

"There is no question that both research centres that are an integral part of WIT meet these requirements and that is evidenced by the award of significant grant funding.

“The Enterprise Ireland Technology Gateway Programme aims to bring Irish companies together with Irish research institutes to provide near-to-market innovation and solutions in a range of areas, both regionally and nationally.

“Due to the difficulties presented by Covid-19 to our economy and society, we must ensure that we are doing all we can to support companies and research centres in Waterford so that they can continue Ireland’s strong track record of being at the forefront of cutting-edge research and development."

Announcing details of the funding, Minister Humphreys said, “This fund directly supports innovative projects that are emerging from the ground up, providing the necessary technology to our Technology Gateways and Technology Centres to nurture and develop cutting edge research projects.

“I am confident the successful projects announced today have the potential to make a positive impact for the benefit of wider society including the development of innovative solutions and methodologies to address immediate national and global needs with respect to the Covid-19 crisis.”