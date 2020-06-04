Waterford road to close for a month for drainage works
Part of the L-3011, Ballinroad, will be closed from June 8, 2020, to July 6, 2020.
The route will be closed from its intersection with the L-7013, Kilminnion, towards Knocknagranagh Court.
The closure is to facilitate road drainage works.
Diversions will be in place via L-3011, Knocknagrangh Road, N25 towards Cushcam, and the L-3012, Garrynageragh West Road.
Local access provided.
Waterford Council apologises for the inconvenience caused during the period of works.
