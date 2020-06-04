Number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Ireland continues to fall

The number of patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland continues to fall as does the number of patients being treated in Critical Care Units.

According to figures from the HSE, as of 8pm on Wednesday, June 3, there were 153 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital in Ireland. Of those patients, 37 were being treated in Critical Care Units.

Across the country there are 735 vacant hospital beds and 103 vacant Critical Care beds.

One month ago, there were 665 patients being treated for Covid-19 in the country's hospitals with 93 patients being treated in Critical Care Units.