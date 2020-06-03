Renowned hoteliers John and Francis Brennan seeking businesses for a new series of 'At Your Service'

As the Irish hospitality industry gets ready to reopen on July 20th, renowned hoteliers Francis and John Brennan are looking for the owners of large three/four star hotels or tourist attractions to take part in a new series of At Your Service which is currently in development for RTÉ.

This new four part series is currently being developed by independent production company Waddell Media for RTÉ in 2021, but needs business owners to get in touch now to express their interest in taking part so filming can be planned in the coming months.

“We’re all facing huge challenges as we plan to welcome guests back into our hotels next month. John and I would really like to help other hoteliers navigate this process and help them future proof their business,” said Francis Brennan.

While John Brennan said: “The hospitality industry continues to suffer more than most due to this lockdown. We understand the pressure this has placed on so many businesses. But we believe this challenge can be a real opportunity as more and more people are planning to holiday at home in Ireland this year. So, we’d like to join four owners of hotels or indeed tourist attractions on their journey into the ‘new normal’ over the coming months and hopefully help them reinvigorate their service.”

Jannine Waddell, Executive Producer of At Your Service and MD of Waddell Media says: “Nobody knows better than the Brennans the difficulties that lie ahead for Irish hotels and tourist attractions as they start to re-open. This new series will hopefully be a wonderful opportunity for these owners to work with John and Francis to explore new approaches, systems and strategies to deliver a quality service for customers. We’re planning to produce four one hour programmes, following a different business in each episode.”

So, if you are the owner of a large three or four star family hotel or tourist attraction in Ireland, Waddell Media would love to hear from you. Please contact Maggi Gibson or Gareth McGreevy via email in the first instance on maggi@waddellmedia.com or gareth@waddellmedia.com.