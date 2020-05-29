Waterford bishop appeals for donations towards 'payment of priests'

Bishop Phonsie Cullinan of the Waterford & Lismore diocese has taken to Facebook to appeal to public donations towards the 'payment of priests.'

"Priests in the diocese rely on the offerings of the people to live. With the suspension of public masses, there is little money coming in for the payment of clergy," Bishop Phonsie said.

"I know that this is a difficult time for most people. If, however, you would like to make a donation towards the payment of priests at this time we have made an online payment facility available.

"I would like to thank you in advance for your support and generosity."

The payment facility is available to access through the diocese Facebook page.