Female garda assaulted in Waterford incident

A female garda was assaulted during an altercation on Merchant's Quay in Waterford on Monday, May 25.

It's understood gardaí requested a group of people disperse from the area but they refused.

A verbal altercation escalated when the people refused to move on and became abusive.

It was during this altercation the female garda was assaulted. She was not seriously injured.

Two people were arrested at the scene and were later charged under Section 4 and Section 6 of the Public Order Act.