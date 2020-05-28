Using Google Maps to discover hidden gems in your 5km radius

With current Government guidelines allowing for exercise within 5km of our homes during the Covid-19 crisis, now is the time to rediscover your local area and find some hidden gems with Google Maps.

People may have been big users of Google Maps to plan their commute, and now since we’ve all been staying at home the app hasn't been used as much, but Google Maps has more uses than just directions.

In the Explore tab you can find parks and gardens to visit for walks, local landmarks for some culture or for something a bit more active the best bike routes in your area. Thanks to Google Maps Local Guides you can use the wisdom of local experts right in your pocket to find gems close to home you may never have known existed.

Local Guides is a passionate community of users who share reviews, photos and knowledge about places around the world and every day make more than 20 million contributions from reviews to photography of local places on Google Maps.

Local Guides has gone beyond navigation to help people explore the world around them and the hidden gems in our local communities, what better way to discover your 5km radius than with that local knowledge. As you start to explore your community you can even create lists so you can keep track of your favourite places as well as sharing them with friends.