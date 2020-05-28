New report reveals the number of Covid-19 deaths in Waterford care homes

A report in today's Irish Times gives a breakdown of 1,030 Covid-19 related deaths that have taken place in 167 facilities caring for older people around the country - including a number in Waterford.

One resident died at St. Joseph's Care Home in Ferrybank while another resident passed away as a result of the virus at the Brothers of Charity Nursing Home in Belomont.

Just across the border in Campile, Wexford, ten deaths have been recorded so far at the Cherrygrove Nursing Home.

The figures were privately compiled by the Health Service Executive, and obtained by The Irish Times.

The report contains a list of deaths that took place in 167 facilities caring for older people across the country, including community hospitals, long-stay units, residential institutions and nursing homes.

They are up to date as of Tuesday of this week.

The list includes those who died with both suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The final figures on deaths and confirmed cases are produced by the State’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.