Met Éireann weather forecast for the June Bank Holiday weekend

Met Éireann has revealed its weather forecast for this weekend, the June Bank Holiday.

The weather is going to remain warm and dry as we head for the extended weekend with Thursday kicking us off with temperatures in the mid-20s.

Thursday will be "warm and dry with lengthy spells of hazy sunshine. A little cloudier at times through Ulster with mist or fog lingering on some coasts here. Maximum temperatures 21 to 25 degrees, in a light southeasterly breeze."

The national forecaster says Friday will be "warm and dry again, with hazy sunshine."

"Cloud may thicken in the west later. Maximum temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds."

"Generally dry with long sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday. A little cloudier in western counties with a slight chance of drizzle on coasts, but mostly dry here too. Continuing warm in all areas with maximum temperatures 19 to 24 degrees in light winds."

Monday will continue warm with good sunshine.