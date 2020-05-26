Calls for Ballybeg opening at Waterford's Eco-park

People Before Profit Waterford have once again called on the Council to open up the Eco-park from the Ballybeg side to allow residents to access the amenity, especially as lockdown restrictions have been slightly alleviated.

"This would open it to more people living locally but also stop a bottleneck at the Tramore Road entrance which is on a main road," the party said.

PBP Waterford spokesperson Una Dunphy said: "We need to start thinking of how to better use our amenities for the maximum amount of people. We need to rethink cars as our primary mode of transport, especially in the city catchment area. Opening up this park would allow many to walk to the eco-park as they live nearby.

"We must also react to transport by opening up cycle routes through the city. Marking out cycle lanes will be a much-needed part of forward planning to get through the Covid pandemic, but also to create environmentally friendly urban-space, moving towards a Liveable Waterford."

"PBP Waterford have always promoted our city and environs as a people friendly environment, this is proving a challenge now to others, who have rejected outright suggestions we have made regarding the progression of the city over the years. Urban spaces have to respond to the needs of their citizens and not be overly reliant on commercial interests alone," a party statement read.

"While outcomes of Covid19 are still unknown, it is clear that transport as we had it is unsustainable and many cities have already moved to cycling as a preferred option. The pause from traffic has given a sense of reclaimed space for people in towns and cities, with many councils repainting roads to lessen traffic lanes and increase cycle lanes."

This could easily be applied to Waterford according to Una: “We have long said that our Quays should be the heart of our city, our narrow streets need to accommodate less cars and many are an obvious answer to bicycle routes throughout the city. We need the Council to establish a public forum on this as soon as possible. We welcome the approved Bike rental scheme and call for a collaborative approach to transport and cycling throughout the city. We need to look to cities like Oslo and adapt as necessary.”